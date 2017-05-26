It’s not the liberal media that’s bringing down Trump — it’s law enforcement

Photo of Donald Trump by Flicker User Michael Vadon

The Washington Post and New York Times have been dropping bombshell after bombshell on the Trump team’s efforts to conceal their ties to Russia — but these explosive reports are coming from inside sources.

And those sources are in law enforcement.

The Daily Beast analyzed how those anonymous sources are identified by reporters and determined they’re current and former officials within the FBI, CIA and other law enforcement agencies.

“It’s not the liberal media that’s out to destroy Trump, although make no mistake, the media generally hate the guy — and why shouldn’t they?” reported Michael Tomasky. “Remember ‘enemy of the people’? It’s law-enforcement. It’s intelligence. That is, it’s the protectors of our laws who are trying to send this president to an early retirement.”

FBI agents had largely backed President Donald Trump during the election, because they tend to be “law-and-order” Republicans, and both former FBI director James Comey and Rudy Giuliani’s associates in the New York field office seemed to be helping the GOP candidate.

But something happened after the election.

Trump stepped up his rhetorical attacks on the FBI, which began during the campaign, and started pressing Comey to back off his investigation of possible Russian collusion.

It’s also possible the FBI has found hard evidence of criminal wrongdoing related to Russian interference in the presidential election — although no such evidence has been revealed.

However, it seems certain — based on how the investigation has played out in newspaper reporting — that such evidence will be leaked, if it exists.

“The people who are looking to bring Trump down aren’t the people with press passes,” Tomasky wrote. “They’re the people with badges.”