‘More like Cinco de Mayonnaise’: Internet loses it after Pence tapped by Trump to host Cinco de Mayo party

Tom Boggioni

03 May 2017 at 15:25 ET                   
Mike Pence speaks to ABC News (screen grab)

President Donald Trump will not be present to serve taco bowls at the White House’s annual Cinco de Mayo party, instead delegating the role of host to Vice President Mike Pence.

According to Politico,  the White House will hold the annual affair on Thursday (technically Quatro de Mayo) in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building, located next door to the White House.

Needless to say, the idea of bland Midwesterner Pence as host was greeted with hilarity on Twitter while others wondered how a Trump administration that is currently attempting to build a wall between the U.S. in Mexico will pull off the event.

As one Twitter user wondered, ” Will Mexico be paying for it?”

A selection of the pithier comments can be seen below:

One person spoke for most everyone else:

About the Author
Tom Boggioni is based in the quaint seaside community of Pacific Beach in less quaint San Diego. He writes about politics, media, culture, and other annoyances. Mostly he spends his days at the beach gazing at the horizon waiting for the end of the world, or the sun to go down. Whichever comes first.
