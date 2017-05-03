‘More like Cinco de Mayonnaise’: Internet loses it after Pence tapped by Trump to host Cinco de Mayo party

Mike Pence speaks to ABC News (screen grab)

President Donald Trump will not be present to serve taco bowls at the White House’s annual Cinco de Mayo party, instead delegating the role of host to Vice President Mike Pence.

According to Politico, the White House will hold the annual affair on Thursday (technically Quatro de Mayo) in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building, located next door to the White House.

Needless to say, the idea of bland Midwesterner Pence as host was greeted with hilarity on Twitter while others wondered how a Trump administration that is currently attempting to build a wall between the U.S. in Mexico will pull off the event.

As one Twitter user wondered, ” Will Mexico be paying for it?”

A selection of the pithier comments can be seen below:

@politico @VP @VP hosting cinco de mayo makes about as much sense as @BarackObama hosting a klan meeting — Kathleen Kowalczyk (@KatyMKowal14125) May 3, 2017

@politico @VP All attending will be asked to produce US birth certificates no doubt. I bet there will be more ICE there than just cubes in the drinks — Nikk & Steve (@sinnrorsaint) May 3, 2017

@politico @VP Does everyone have to make sure their wife is there? — Cole Salaw (@justanothrtwrp) May 3, 2017

“Hello, my name is Mike Pence, and welcome to my Cinco de Mayo fiesta” — Eliot Nelson (@eliotnelson) May 3, 2017

@politico @VP Because they couldn't find anyone whiter than Pence? — Ed Adams (@eeadams) May 3, 2017

@politico @VP make cinco de mayo white AF again… — joshua snyder (@llamorama) May 3, 2017

@politico @VP Oh boy, the first cinco de mayo actually hosted by mayo. — Kathy Byrne (@kab_fair) May 3, 2017

One person spoke for most everyone else: