‘My party is going straight to hell’: Morning Joe blasts GOP for selling their souls to Donald Trump

Joe Scarborough (MSNBC)

MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough blasted his fellow Republicans who’ve “sold their soul” and trashed American civic values in the service of President Donald Trump.

He watched a clip Friday on “Morning Joe” that showed White House budget director Mick Mulvaney state flatly that the Republican health care bill would not cut Medicaid — which Scarborough described as “certifiable lie.”

“Do not go to Capitol Hill and lie through your teeth every day,” Scarborough said. “That’s all I’ve got to say. It’s so maddening. This is my party. My party is going straight to hell politically, they really are. They’re going straight to hell.”

Scarborough was appalled by the president’s behavior toward NATO allies during a visit to Brussels, in contrast to his jovial interactions with senior Russian officials and joyous visit to Saudi Arabia.

“They have embraced the coarsening of culture where the truth means absolutely nothing, conservative values mean absolutely nothing,” Scarborough said. “Our traditional allies that have stood by us shoulder to shoulder bleeding and dying, scaling the cliffs of Normandy to free a continent, that means nothing to these people. They will embrace Vladimir Putin and Russia if Donald Trump does.”

Scarborough, who has known Trump for years, frequently points out that the president had been a Democrat until becoming suspicious of President Barack Obama’s birthplace.

“I know Democrats don’t like me saying this, but this guy was a Democrat his entire life until we discovered birtherism in 2011,” Scarborough said. “He gave money to Chuck Schumer in 2010. Why do you sell your soul, and not just your political soul, you are selling your soul if you just keep lying about things that you know are not true?”