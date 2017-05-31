REVEALED: Man arrested with high-power guns at Trump’s DC hotel is actually pro-Trump supporter

Travis Gettys 31 May 2017 at 11:07 ET

A Trump supporter was arrested early Wednesday at the Trump International Hotel on weapons charges after police found an assault-style weapon and ammunition in his vehicle.

Bryan Moles, of Edinboro, Pennsylvania, was arrested in his room at the Washington, D.C., hotel located about five blocks from the White House.

The 43-year-old Moles told police he is a military veteran who was staying at the hotel because he is a supporter of President Donald Trump, reported WJLA-TV.

He reportedly told someone else about the weapons and ammunition in his car, and that person reported Moles to police.

Police found two guns, one of which was sitting out in plain view, and 90 rounds of ammunition in his vehicle.

Moles was charged with possession of firearms without a license and illegal possession of ammunition.

It’s not clear if Moles posed any threat, but a spokesperson for the hotel said the man had been acting suspiciously.