Russian banker Kushner met with in December is Putin crony and graduate of ‘finishing school’ for spies: report
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
A Russian banker who met with President Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner is a graduate of what is described as Russia’s top “finishing schools” for spies, NBC is reporting.
According to the report, Sergey Gorkov, 48, is a graduate of the FSB Academy, chartered in 1994 to educate Russian Intelligence personnel.
The report also notes that Gorkov is a close associate of Russian President Vladimir Putin. Recently, Putin chose Gorkov to head the state-owned VneshEconomBank (VEB).
Kushner is currently under fire for reportedly proposing setting up secret back-channel communications with the Kremlin in a conservation with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak.
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion