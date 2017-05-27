Russian banker Kushner met with in December is Putin crony and graduate of ‘finishing school’ for spies: report

Jared Kushner (Shutterstock)

A Russian banker who met with President Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner is a graduate of what is described as Russia’s top “finishing schools” for spies, NBC is reporting.

According to the report, Sergey Gorkov, 48, is a graduate of the FSB Academy, chartered in 1994 to educate Russian Intelligence personnel.

The report also notes that Gorkov is a close associate of Russian President Vladimir Putin. Recently, Putin chose Gorkov to head the state-owned VneshEconomBank (VEB).

Kushner is currently under fire for reportedly proposing setting up secret back-channel communications with the Kremlin in a conservation with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak.