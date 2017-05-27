Quantcast

Russian banker Kushner met with in December is Putin crony and graduate of ‘finishing school’ for spies: report

Tom Boggioni

27 May 2017 at 11:14 ET                   
Jared Kushner (Shutterstock)

A Russian banker who met with President Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner is a graduate of what is described as Russia’s top “finishing schools” for spies, NBC is reporting.

According to the report, Sergey Gorkov, 48, is a graduate of the FSB Academy, chartered in 1994 to educate Russian Intelligence personnel.

The report also notes that Gorkov is a close associate of Russian President Vladimir Putin. Recently, Putin chose Gorkov to head the state-owned VneshEconomBank (VEB).

Kushner is currently under fire for reportedly proposing setting up secret back-channel communications with the Kremlin in a conservation with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak.

About the Author
Tom Boggioni is based in the quaint seaside community of Pacific Beach in less quaint San Diego. He writes about politics, media, culture, and other annoyances. Mostly he spends his days at the beach gazing at the horizon waiting for the end of the world, or the sun to go down. Whichever comes first.
