Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

‘Russian for I resign?’: Trump laughs off ‘covfefe’ blunder as joke — but the internet rolls him again

Travis Gettys

31 May 2017 at 06:33 ET                   
Donald Trump speaks from the White House (screen grab)

President Donald Trump reacted to his mystifying late-night tweet hours later — and was quickly buried again in mockery.

The president posted the original tweet at 12:06 a.m., saying, “Despite the constant negative press covfefe.”

Social media users ridiculed Trump’s tweet, which remained online without explanation for hours, before it was finally deleted.

Then, slightly more than six hours after the original tweet, the president tried to play good sport in a follow-up post.

However, things didn’t go as well as he most likely had hoped.

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Trump’s #covfefe tweet broke Merriam Webster after months of trolling his spelling and typos
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+