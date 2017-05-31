‘Russian for I resign?’: Trump laughs off ‘covfefe’ blunder as joke — but the internet rolls him again

Donald Trump speaks from the White House (screen grab)

President Donald Trump reacted to his mystifying late-night tweet hours later — and was quickly buried again in mockery.

The president posted the original tweet at 12:06 a.m., saying, “Despite the constant negative press covfefe.”

Social media users ridiculed Trump’s tweet, which remained online without explanation for hours, before it was finally deleted.

Then, slightly more than six hours after the original tweet, the president tried to play good sport in a follow-up post.

Who can figure out the true meaning of "covfefe" ??? Enjoy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 31, 2017

However, things didn’t go as well as he most likely had hoped.

I'm guessing that it's either your Twitter password or the nuclear launch code … #covfete — Rob Szczerba (@RJSzczerba) May 31, 2017

*raises hand* I can. You put up an incoherent tweet and then fell asleep and now this morning you are trying to cover for it. — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) May 31, 2017

Covfefe: When you make a mistake, but play it off like you knew what you were doing. "Trump's entire Presidency was a real covfefe." — Nick Jack Pappas (@Pappiness) May 31, 2017

This is the twitter equivalent of acting like you meant to trip and fall. — Justin Covfefe (@JustinCaffier) May 31, 2017

That moment when you’re so insecure that you can’t admit to a mistake, so you shout, “I meant to do that!” hoping people will believe you. — MatthewDicks (@MatthewDicks) May 31, 2017

I don't think pretending to invent words is within the remit of the President — Chris York (@ChrisDYork) May 31, 2017

Ugh. No fun anymore. It's like when your dad tries to hang out with your friends. — Reverend Matty (@reverendmatty) May 31, 2017

I feel embarrassment for you, Donald. — Patrick Strickland (@P_Strickland_) May 31, 2017