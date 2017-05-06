SNL’s steamy Morning Joe send-up features Alec Baldwin on the phone as Trump’s publicist ‘John Miller’

SNL's Kate McKinnon and Alex Moffat as Mike Brzezinksi and Joe Scarborough (Screen capture)

This week’s “Saturday Night Live” opened with a hilarious send-up of MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” featuring Kate McKinnon as Mika Brzezinksi and Alex Moffat as co-host Joe Scarborough. The two hosts bickered back and forth, but were unable to keep themselves from nuzzling and making out throughout the segment — a reference to Scarborough and Brzezinski’s announcement this week that they’re getting married.

The “Morning Joe” crew were joined on the phone by Alec Baldwin as President Donald Trump masquerading as his own publicist “John Miller,” a nod to a bonkers interview Trump did in 1991 with the Washington Post in which he pretended to be his own publicist.

“Hello, Joe, Mika, this is John Miller,” Baldwin said in Trump’s voice. “I’m sort of new here.”

“Miller” was calling up to congratulate the president on repealing and overturning Obamacare.

“After Congress voted, we had a party, there was beer,” he said. “The disaster that is Obamacare has finally been repealed.”

“Hold on, sir, it’s not repealed yet,” Scarborough said. “It still has to pass the Senate.”

“What, now?” Miller asked.

“The bill goes through the Senate. They might even rewrite the entire if they pass it at all,” Scarborough explained.

“But…there was beer,” Trump as Miller said.

Watch the video, embedded below: