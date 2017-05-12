The forgotten origins of the modern gay rights movement in WWI
By Laurie Marhoefer, Assistant Professor of History, University of Washington. German infantrymen aim machine guns from a trench near the Vistula River in 1916. AP-Photo One of the World War I’s most enduring legacies is largely forgotten: It sparked the modern gay rights movement. Gay soldiers who survived the bloodletting returned home convinced their governments owed…
