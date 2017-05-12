Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

The forgotten origins of the modern gay rights movement in WWI

The Conversation

12 May 2017 at 08:05 ET                   

By Laurie Marhoefer, Assistant Professor of History, University of Washington. German infantrymen aim machine guns from a trench near the Vistula River in 1916. AP-Photo One of the World War I’s most enduring legacies is largely forgotten: It sparked the modern gay rights movement. Gay soldiers who survived the bloodletting returned home convinced their governments owed…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
‘No one can talk sense into him’: CNN guest says even Ivanka seems to have lost control of President Trump
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+