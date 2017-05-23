‘The queen of shade’: Internet cheers as Melania denies Trump hand holding for second straight day

First Lady Melania Trump once again denied her husband’s attempt to hold her hand on Tuesday, and the internet can’t stop laughing about it.

After video emerged of Melania quickly yanking her hand away from the president as the two exited from Air Force One in Rome, many Twitter users quickly pointed out that this is now the second day in a row where Melania Trump has pointedly refused to hold her husband’s hand.

On Monday in Israel, Melania actually slapped away Trump’s hand when he reached for hers, while on Tuesday she simply pulled it away quickly and brushed back her hair.

Read some of the top reactions to Melania’s latest denial of her husband’s hand-holding attempt below.

She's the Queen of Hand Shade https://t.co/sILeyghAFy — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) May 23, 2017

CUCKS ON A PLANE, a new action-comedy romp, now playing in theaters everywhere https://t.co/yrgaajOZPi — Kilgore Trout (@KT_So_It_Goes) May 23, 2017

@FoxNews @POTUS @FLOTUS Obvious Melania has flushed the Viagra down the toilet — emmett halliday (@ehalliday07) May 23, 2017

It's possible Melania hates Donald more than America does https://t.co/qT2NOcW3Vw — Cory (@mail_yard) May 23, 2017

Melania is just toying with this old doofus now https://t.co/YpFv1rqBbJ — Forest Conner (@forestmconner) May 23, 2017

"Still not touching you" – Melania pic.twitter.com/bx9kZmdPwW — Karen Civil (@KarenCivil) May 23, 2017

Melania just breaking out all the curve moves now 😭 pic.twitter.com/sfIh7XBGSK — J.A.H. (@CookTheGreat) May 23, 2017