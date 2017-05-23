Quantcast

‘The queen of shade’: Internet cheers as Melania denies Trump hand holding for second straight day

Brad Reed

23 May 2017 at 13:39 ET                   
Melania Trump (Disney/Flickr)

First Lady Melania Trump once again denied her husband’s attempt to hold her hand on Tuesday, and the internet can’t stop laughing about it.

After video emerged of Melania quickly yanking her hand away from the president as the two exited from Air Force One in Rome, many Twitter users quickly pointed out that this is now the second day in a row where Melania Trump has pointedly refused to hold her husband’s hand.

On Monday in Israel, Melania actually slapped away Trump’s hand when he reached for hers, while on Tuesday she simply pulled it away quickly and brushed back her hair.

Read some of the top reactions to Melania’s latest denial of her husband’s hand-holding attempt below.

