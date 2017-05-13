Trump aides: President has grown ‘increasingly isolated and agitated’ since Comey firing

Following Donald Trump’s surprising firing of FBI Director James Comey, the atmosphere in the White House grew “dejected” as staffers attempted to figure out how to handle the increasingly angry president

According to CNN’s White House sources (who all spoke on conditions of anonymity), Trump has been “increasingly isolated and agitated” without any public appearances in a week.

Before traveling to the evangelical Liberty University on Saturday to deliver a commencement speech, Trump reportedly hadn’t left the White House since last Sunday. Internal sources said the president’s mood had been low due to “going a full week without hearing the applause and adulation” that he craves.

Reports of the president’s impatience and apparent difficult nature have become a regular part of the White House leak economy, and the post-Comey leaks provide all the more evidence of the president’s personality.

The difficulty of the past week appears to be behind the beleaguered staffers who are looking forward to the president’s overseas travel next week.

“We need to get the President outside the beltway,” one source told CNN.