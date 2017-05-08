Quantcast

Trump hurls baseless accusations against Sally Yates hours ahead of her Senate testimony on Russia

Sarah K. Burris

08 May 2017 at 08:22 ET                   
Sally Yates and Donald Trump (Photos: Justice Department and Screen capture)

President Donald Trump spent the morning tweeting out a defense of retired Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn as well as an attack on former acting Justice Department head Sally Yates.

“Ask Sally Yates, under oath, if she knows how classified information got into the newspapers soon after she explained it to W.H. Council,” Trump tweeted.

Trump has frequently blamed former President Barack Obama’s former appointees and staffers for leaks about the inner workings of his own White House. He’s even had press secretary Sean Spicer investigate the staff’s phones to ensure they weren’t using special apps to hide communications.

