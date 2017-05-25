Watch Seth Meyers’ hilarious smackdown: ‘If you get a body part close to Trump he thinks it’s a gift’

Seth Meyers (Photo: Screen capture)

Seth Meyers had no love for President Donald Trump on Thursday night’s “Late Night.” Trump has been traveling the world managing not to completely destroy a relationship with an allied country. However, Trump’s first NATO summit didn’t work out very well.

“Two different times, Trump had two very awkward handshakes,” Meyers noted. In one case he seemed to “violently shake it back and forth.” Meyers suggested he give his handshakes names like dance moves. Perhaps, they wouldn’t scare people as much. “He grabbed it like he was going to keep it. If you get a body part close to Trump he thinks it’s a gift. ‘A new hand! Thank you!'”

When he encountered newly elected French President Emmanuel Macron, Trump had a hard time letting go. Meyers suggested that it was probably because Trump was so grateful someone would take his hand after his wife kept slapping it away.

“You know, Melania won’t let me do this. Human contact is so wonderful,” he said, pretending to be Trump.

Meyers then turned to talk about the dumpster fire that is the GOP back in the United States. Citing Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI), Meyers noted “it’s not like the GOP is in actual chaos. I mean, they’re not out there physically assaulting people, right?” He then led into Montana Congressional candidate Greg Gianforte’s alleged assault on Guardian reporter Ben Jacobs.

“I guess the GOP really has become the party of Donald Trump,” Meyers said showing footage of when Trump body slammed a man at the WWE. “That was a thing. A real thing that happened.”

Watch his full take below: