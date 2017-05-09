‘Bogus and ridiculous’: Anderson Cooper battles Kellyanne Conway over the Comey firing letter

Tom Boggioni 09 May 2017 at 21:12 ET

In a long and combative interview on CNN, White House senior adviser Kellyanne Conway battled with CNN host Anderson Cooper over the stunning firing of FBI Director James Comey by President Donald Trump, one time telling the CNN host, “You’re looking at the wrong set of facts, Anderson.”

Cooper pressured Conway over the White House’s contention that Comey was fired because of the way he handled an investigation of Hillary Clinton, saying, “As a candidate, Trump praised James Comey, Donald Trump talked about this on the campaign all the time. All of a sudden, the White House is concerned about James Comey’s handling of Hillary Clinton’s emails?”

“I think you’re looking at the wrong set of facts here, Anderson,” Conway shot back. “In other words you’re going back to the campaign. This is the president of the United States, he acted decisively today, he acted at the direction of his deputy attorney general. He makes complete sense because he has lost confidence in the FBI director and he took the recommendation of Rob Rosenstein, the deputy attorney general who has been on the job for two weeks.”

Cooper continued to push Conway who grew increasingly combative and side with they CNN host.

Watch the video below via CNN: