‘Completely inexcusable’: HBO apologizes for Maher’s use of ‘house n***er’ – edits clip from show

Bill Maher leads the 'Real Time' panel discussion on June 17, 2016. (YouTube)

Home Box Office apologized for host Bill Maher using the term “house n***er” on his Real Time show, calling the use of the offensive term by the host “completely inexcusable.”

In a statement issued to the Hollywood Reporter, the cable network said the clip of Maher using the term would be edited out the Real Time episode.

“Bill Maher’s comment last night was completely inexcusable and tasteless,” HBO explained in the statement. “We are removing his deeply offensive comment from any subsequent airings of the show.”

Maher took a beating on social media after responding to Republican Sen. Ben Sasse’s question, “Would you like to come work in the field with us?” by replying, “work in the fields? Senator, I am a house n***er.”