Special Counsel expands Trump-Russia probe to include Manafort, may expand to include AG Sessions

Elizabeth Preza

02 Jun 2017 at 17:42 ET                   
Senator Jeff Sessions speaking at the Values Voter Summit in Washington, DC. (Gage Skidmore/Flickr)

Special Counsel Robert Mueller has expanded the investigation into the Trump campaign to included Paul Manafort and may expand to include Attorney General Jeff Sessions, the Associate Press reports.

Manafort is the former Trump campaign chair who secretly worked with a Russian billionaire to “greatly benefit” Russian president Vladimir Putin.

 Sessions has come under scrutiny for a series of undisclosed meetings with Russian officials, including Russian ambassador Sergey Kislyak.

