‘America’s toughest sheriff’ Arpaio reduced to begging for money after being found guilty of contempt of court

Days after being found guilty of criminal contempt, former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio is sending out blast emails begging for financial support.

On Monday, the man who once called himself “America’s toughest sheriff,” was found guilty of criminal contempt for violating the terms of a 2011 court order in a racial profiling case.

Arpaio lost his bid for re-election as Maricopa County sheriff last November after 24 years in office, and is now facing both jail-time and a fine when he returns to court for sentencing on October 5.

Prior to his court appearance, Arpaio sent out fundraising letter asking for help saying he is being persecuted for his “outspoken stance against illegal immigration.”

While the request for money has not been posted to any social media accounts owned by the ex-sheriff, blogger Dennis Michael Lynch posted it in full, with a plea to his readers to “help this man. He has spent a lifetime trying to keep America free of illegal aliens.”

You can read the letter below including the all-capped and bolded appeals: