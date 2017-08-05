‘America’s toughest sheriff’ Arpaio reduced to begging for money after being found guilty of contempt of court
Days after being found guilty of criminal contempt, former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio is sending out blast emails begging for financial support.
On Monday, the man who once called himself “America’s toughest sheriff,” was found guilty of criminal contempt for violating the terms of a 2011 court order in a racial profiling case.
Arpaio lost his bid for re-election as Maricopa County sheriff last November after 24 years in office, and is now facing both jail-time and a fine when he returns to court for sentencing on October 5.
Prior to his court appearance, Arpaio sent out fundraising letter asking for help saying he is being persecuted for his “outspoken stance against illegal immigration.”
While the request for money has not been posted to any social media accounts owned by the ex-sheriff, blogger Dennis Michael Lynch posted it in full, with a plea to his readers to “help this man. He has spent a lifetime trying to keep America free of illegal aliens.”
You can read the letter below including the all-capped and bolded appeals:
You will not believe this. I still can’t.
I was just found guilty of criminal contempt of court.
After fighting a years-long legal battle in a case that stemmed from my outspoken stance against illegal immigration, a judge ruled this week that I am guilty of failing to follow a temporary court order that prohibited me and my deputies from arresting or detaining illegal aliens that were not suspects in a state crime.We abided by that order. Period.
Sadly, during a bench trial the judge disagreed and found me guilty. I cannot tell you how disappointed I am in the judge’s ruling. We presented a solid case which proved beyond a reasonable doubt that never did I or my deputies do anything wrong.
The sentencing is set for early October where I could face up to SIX MONTHS in jail because I COOPERATED with federal lawenforcement agencies when we encountered illegal aliens. . .
Ironically, today the current Department of Justice is going after local law enforcement agencies that DON’T COOPERATE with the federal government on the issue of enforcing illegal alien laws!
But make no mistake; I intend to fight this ruling. I am working with my attorneys now on an appeal, and I will demand a jury of my peers that I was entitled to – yet denied – at the onset of this trial.
After refusing to let a jury decide the case, the judge did not even face me to read the verdict in court. Frankly, this shakes my faith in the integrity of the entire judicial process. ‘
That’s why I am asking that you help me in fighting this court’s decision by supporting my Legal Defense Fund.
I spent my entire career upholding the U.S. Constitution and protecting my community – the idea that I have been found guilty of misdemeanor criminal contempt because I cooperated with federal law enforcement agencies is baffling.
How did we arrive at a point where law enforcement officials face jail time but illegal immigrants get a free pass?
Please join me in this fight by making a much-needed contribution today. I swear to you I will continue to fight this all the way to the Supreme Court if I have to – but I must have your help!
Thank you for everything…