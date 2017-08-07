‘Chicken hawk piece of trash’: Vets unload on Trump for attacking Dem senator’s military record

Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally raising funds for US military veterans at Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa (AFP Photo/William Edwards)

President Donald Trump on Monday once again attacked Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) for misrepresenting his military record.

“Never in U.S. history has anyone lied or defrauded voters like Senator Richard Blumenthal,” wrote Trump on Twitter, referring to Blumenthal’s admission that he never actually served in Vietnam in the 1970s, despite statements he made suggesting otherwise. “He told stories about his Vietnam battles and conquests, how brave he was, and it was all a lie. He cried like a baby and begged for forgiveness like a child.”

While Blumenthal has publicly apologized for claiming that he served in Vietnam, he did actually enlist in the United States Marine Corps Reserve, where he served from 1970 to 1976.

Trump, meanwhile, was granted four deferments on the draft while he was studying at Fordham University and the University of Pennsylvania, and then was subsequently medically disqualified during an armed forces physical examination for supposed bone spurs in his feet, although no records exist to verify this claim.

Many veterans on Twitter chimed in to slam Trump for having the gall to attack an actual vet’s record while he methodically avoided serving at the height of the Vietnam war. Check out some top responses below.

I am a veteran, you chicken hawk piece of trash. You have no room to talk. The only service you had was avoiding STDs — tullymox ❄️ (@tullymox) August 7, 2017

You Mr. President, have absolutely no right to criticize anyone who served. — Robert Guglielmi (@Bobgugs) August 7, 2017

Wondering if draft-dodger @POTUS will acknowledge #PurpleHeartDay by displaying the one that was given to him by an actual war veteran. pic.twitter.com/r5ZhgAN2ah — Closet Liberal (@lessguns) August 7, 2017

5 Draft Deferments, using your wealth and privilege to avoid fighting while others less “elite” were drafted. #VetsAgainstTrump — Vets Against Trump (@Vets_Vs_Trump) August 7, 2017

This Vietnam combat vet and volunteer is irked by gop types who talk tough but chose the easier path (like trump…). — Tim McGreevy (@timmcgreevy) August 7, 2017