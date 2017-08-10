Quantcast

CNN fires Trump booster Jeffrey Lord over Nazi salute tweet

Elizabeth Preza

10 Aug 2017 at 17:02 ET                   
Jeffrey Lord (Photo: Screen capture)

CNN has severed tied with conservative commentator Jeffrey Lord after he tweeted the Nazi salute “Seig Heil!” at Media Matters’ Angelo Carusone.

“Nazi salutes are indefensible,” a CNN spokesperson said in the statement, according to CNN Monday. “Jeffrey Lord is no longer with the network.”

Lord on Thursday responded to a message by Carusone that pointed out the Donald Trump supporter misspelled her name in a column.

“Seig Heil!” he replied.

Lord went on to describe Media Matters as a “fascist” website that tries to quell free speech.

