CNN fires Trump booster Jeffrey Lord over Nazi salute tweet
CNN has severed tied with conservative commentator Jeffrey Lord after he tweeted the Nazi salute “Seig Heil!” at Media Matters’ Angelo Carusone.
“Nazi salutes are indefensible,” a CNN spokesperson said in the statement, according to CNN Monday. “Jeffrey Lord is no longer with the network.”
Lord on Thursday responded to a message by Carusone that pointed out the Donald Trump supporter misspelled her name in a column.
“Seig Heil!” he replied.
Lord went on to describe Media Matters as a “fascist” website that tries to quell free speech.
