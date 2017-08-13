‘Come to Minnesota’ and meet our National Guard: Bush era ethics lawyer taunts white nationalists

Bush-era lawyer Richard Painter (Photo: Screen capture)

Appearing On MSNBC’s “AM Joy,” one of President Donald Trump’s biggest Republican critics trashed the so-called “Alt-Right” white nationalists and challenged them to attempt to march in his home state of Minnesota where they would be greeted by the National Guard.

Speaking with host Joy Reid, Bush era ethics attorney Richard Painter — who yesterday called Trump advisers Steve Bannon and Sebastian Gorka the “face of fascism” — came down hard on the alt-right movement and tied them to Bannon’s Breitbart News.

“The big picture is there’s an umbrella organization called the alt-right that operates on the internet, and has been operating through Breitbart News, and the alt-right is coordinating a lot of these people,” Painter began. “We’ve had the Nazi party for a long time and the KKK, but the alt-right is bringing people in and having to coordinate on the international internet to arrange marches like this.”

“It’s a terrorist movement, a racist movement. It’s a serious threat to our democracy, to our national security, and the White House doesn’t recognize that,” he observed. “We’re going to have to rely on our own state governments to protect ourselves, and i can tell you that if the alt-right people and the Bannonites come to Minnesota we’re going to have our governor call out the national guard — we’re not going to put up with that kind of thing and a lot of other states aren’t going to put up with it.”

“There’s talk that they’re going to Boston,” he explained. “And if they do they’re going to be taken care of.”

Painter then took a shot at Jeff Sessions’ Justice department.

“It’s going to be up to the governors of the states to enforce law and order because i don’t think the Justice Department gives a hoot<” Painter said before sarcastically=y adding, “I’m not convinced that they’re doing anything. They’re focusing mostly on trying to make sure state universities don’t recruit enough black students.”

Watch the video below via MSNBC: