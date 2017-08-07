‘Die in pain’: Townhall goes off the rails as angry voters demand GOP congressman resign over Trumpcare

Rep. Doug LaMalfa (R-CA) (Photo: Screen capture)

At least some of Rep. Doug LaMalfa’s (R-CA) detractors have a sense of humor.

The Los Angeles Times reported that the Northern California Republican’s constituents gave him an “earful” during a town hall in Chico on Monday.

“May you die in pain,” one older voter told LaMalfa.

Others, such as a woman dressed as the “Wicked Witch of the West Coast,” told the congressman he should resign.

“These are life-and-death decisions that you are making,” Ann Sisley, a Chico resident whose son died of an opioid overdose two years prior, said to her representative.

In response to both the jeers and the more reasonably-toned complaints, LaMalfa told his crowd to “boo away” because he had the mic.

He also said that he doesn’t “buy the idea that man-made activity is responsible” for climate change.

The scene resembled LaMalfa’s April town hall, when an angry constituent asked him if he “lies in church.”

Check out photos from the raucous town hall below.

People already lining up for GOP Rep. Doug LaMalfa’s 8 am town hall in Chico. Expecting a few hundred. pic.twitter.com/Jd0v4KCTBD — Phil Willon (@philwillon) August 7, 2017

Heather Calun dressed up as the Wicked Witch of the West Coast in protest. She wants LaMalfa to resign over his vote to repeal Obamacare. pic.twitter.com/rBZXAnjd2l — Phil Willon (@philwillon) August 7, 2017