Fox News’ Eric Bolling has been suspended pending investigation for sexual harassment: report

Bob Brigham

05 Aug 2017 at 15:50 ET                   
Fox News host Eric Bolling on Jan. 7, 2015.

NPR media correspondent David Folkenflik is reporting that Fox News has suspended Eric Bolling.

The conservative anchor allegedly sent unsolicited “d*ck pics” to three female colleagues — two at Fox Business and one at Fox News. The network has had a reoccurring problem with sexual harassment scandals and lawsuits.

According to a statement from Fox News, “Eric Bolling has been suspended pending the results of an investigation, which is currently underway.”

