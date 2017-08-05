Fox News’ Eric Bolling has been suspended pending investigation for sexual harassment: report

Fox News host Eric Bolling on Jan. 7, 2015.

NPR media correspondent David Folkenflik is reporting that Fox News has suspended Eric Bolling.

Bolling's show "Cashin' In" taped Fri but pulled after HuffPost made Fox aware of allegations Bolling sent lewd texts to female colleagues — David Folkenflik (@davidfolkenflik) August 5, 2017

The conservative anchor allegedly sent unsolicited “d*ck pics” to three female colleagues — two at Fox Business and one at Fox News. The network has had a reoccurring problem with sexual harassment scandals and lawsuits.

According to a statement from Fox News, “Eric Bolling has been suspended pending the results of an investigation, which is currently underway.”