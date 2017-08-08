Hackers leak personal contact info for ‘Game of Thrones’ actors — and demand $7.5M bitcoin ransom

Emilia Clarke as the Mother of Dragon of Game of Thrones -- (HBO screen shot)

Hackers have released personal information of “Game of Thrones” actors, along with stolen emails and scripts, after breaking into HBO’s servers.

The hackers are seeking half their yearly salaries — which they claim to be between $12 million and $15 million — in ransom from the networks they’ve cracked, reported The Guardian.

The thieves have given HBO three days to pay the ransom in bitcoin or they will post more stolen data online.

They claim to have 1.5 TB of stolen data, and have release 3.4 GB of files — including internal passwords and draft scripts from five “Game of Thrones” episodes.

One leaked document appears to list personal telephone numbers and email addresses for the show’s actors — including Emilia Clark, Peter Dinklage and Lena Headey.