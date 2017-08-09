Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

How eclipses were regarded as omens in the ancient world

The Conversation

09 Aug 2017 at 06:59 ET                   
Solar eclipse near nebula (Shutterstock)

By Gonzalo Rubio, Associate Professor of Classics & Ancient Mediterranean Studies, History, and Asian Studies, Pennsylvania State University. A solar eclipse observed over Grand Canyon National Park in May 2012. Grand Canyon National Park On Monday, August 21, people living in the continental United States will be able to see a total solar eclipse. Humans have…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
‘Scary being the parent of a young black boy’: Ferguson residents mourn Mike Brown three years later
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+