Jared Kushner owned stake in health insurance company fighting Obamacare repeal: report

Jared Kushner, Senior Advisor to President Donald J. Trump. (DoD Photo by Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Dominique A. Pineiro)

Jared Kushner held a stake in his brother’s health insurance company as its paid lobbyists fought repeal of the Affordable Care Act.

The president’s son-in-law and senior White House adviser did not list holdings in Oscar Health Insurance on his financial disclosure form because his ownership came through a stake the investment firm Thrive Capital, reported Talking Points Memo.

Thrive was co-founded and managed by Joshua Kushner, who also co-founded Oscar Health Insurance to offer web-friendly insurance options to younger buyers — and White House advisers urged the president’s son-in-law to divest his shares in the Obamacare-dependent company.

“Mr. Kushner’s continuing interest in Oscar could require his recusal from a variety of particular matters that will have a direct and predictable effect on the health insurance industry,” wrote White House deputy counsel Stefan Passantino in a Jan. 25 letter.

He divested his shares in Oscar Health earlier this year, and it’s not clear how much money he had invested in his brother’s company.

Oscar’s parent company hired lobbyists in preparation to fight Obamacare repeal three weeks before the White House crafted a divestment plan for Kushner, who listed between $6 million and $11 million in Thrive Capital.

It’s not clear whether he played any role in hiring those lobbyists during the presidential transition, although the White House told Talking Points Memo he had no involvement.

Multiple outlets have reported that Kushner shared his brother’s skepticism about Republican efforts to repeal the 2010 health care law.