Jared Kushner asked journalist to delete recorded conversation after believing it was off the record: report

President Donald Trump's son-in-law and adviser Jared Kushner (via Creative Commons).

Presidential son-in-law and adviser Jared Kushner is known for his awkwardness — but an exchange he had recently with a New York Magazine reporter takes the cake.

A BuzzFeed News report about Kushner and Ivanka Trump’s personal PR staff chronicles a peculiar moment Kushner had with NY Mag‘s Olivia Nuzzi that ended with him sending Secret Service agent over to her.

While speaking in the West Wing with an ABC News reporter and his daughter, who was interning at CNN, Kushner told the fledgling journalist that her career path was interesting because “you always have to figure out who is going to lie to you.” He then noticed another reporter was in attendance.

“When Kushner thought he noticed another reporter, New York magazine’s Olivia Nuzzi, recording the exchange, he was startled and said it was off the record,” BuzzFeed’s Steven Perlberg wrote. “He then uncomfortably asked Nuzzi to delete the recording, which she did not do. A few minutes later, after Kushner had left, a Secret Service agent and a press assistant approached Nuzzi and told her she was not permitted to record (she is).”

“It was tense and uncomfortable, but I didn’t want to agree to delete a recording when I was within my rights to record,” Nuzzi told BuzzFeed.

As the report notes, the moment points out just how awkward Kushner’s relationship to the media is — as well as his discomfort with his high government profile.