New York doctor ordered to stop advertising controversial ‘3-parent baby’ gene splice service
WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. regulators warned a New York fertility doctor on Friday to stop marketing an experimental procedure that uses DNA from three people – a mother, a father, and an egg donor – to avoid certain genetic diseases. The doctor, John Zhang, used the technique to help a Jordanian couple have a baby boy…
