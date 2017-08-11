‘Obesity should not be tolerated’: Neo-Nazi website orders fat, badly dressed readers to get ‘sexy’

David Ferguson 11 Aug 2017 at 17:14 ET

Like the Trump administration, some members of the neo-Nazi, white nationalist far right believe that the reason their ideas are unpopular is a messaging problem and not the ideas themselves.

Mediaite.com said that The Hill’s Will Sommer found notes on neo-Nazi website The Daily Stormer from editor Andrew Anglin about how the movement needs to gussy up its image and “dress for success.”

In what amounts to a list of aesthetic tips for Millennial Nazis, Anglin insists that legions of right-wing true believers are “ready to move off of the internet, into the real world.”

But first, Anglin wrote, the movement needs to look in the mirror.

Neo-Nazis’ “priority number one,” he said: “We have to be sexy.”

“We have to be hip and we have to be sexy,” he wrote. “This means we have to look good, we have to look dangerous, we have to have humor, we have to look powerful and we have to look like we are in control.”

Anglin is perhaps trying to invoke the kind of “Nazi chic” that guarantees — in the words of author Cintra Wilson — “Anyone in a black leather trench coat is going to get laid.”

There’s just one big obstacle in the way, Anglin said, a lot of Nazis are really fat.

“Fat people should be allowed to join groups and be involved in rallies,” sure, Anglin said, but maybe not so many of them.

“We should help people get it together,” he said. “Continued obesity should not be tolerated.”

The Daily Stormer ran a story complaining that American neo-Nazis are too large to be taken seriously pic.twitter.com/FFwcgnTEjA — Will Sommer (@willsommer) August 11, 2017

Anglin advocated that today’s Nazis need to exude something called “Chad Nationalism,” which will make women find them irresistible. The movement must “make girls want to be our groupies” and “make us look like bad boys and heroes,” he said, although it’s hard to say whether this strategy aligns with former white supremacist Christian Picciolini’s contention that racists are more effective in society when they “blend in.”

At the next meeting of the Stormer Book Club, Anglin said, he doesn’t want to see any of his minions in baggy T-shirts, which he finds “the worst look ever.” Get a T-shirt that fits, he said, that tail of which “should not hang lower than the base of your member.”

The Daily Stormer story also includes rules about how tight their T-shirts can be (very tight) pic.twitter.com/MKK9ASkzCb — Will Sommer (@willsommer) August 11, 2017

He also posted a helpful selfie of himself demonstrating how a shirt should fit.

Anglin could be responding to criticism leveled against the movement by one of its frequently-punched avatars, Richard Spencer, who recently sniped that many members of the “alt-right” are largely “really physically ugly people.”

And finally, there is one item of clothing that is strictly verboten for today’s Nazis.

“[D]on’t ever wear shorts,” Anglin said. “Serious men in serious situations are not wearing shorts.”

In this regard, Anglin sides with such New York cosmopolitan elites as fashion designer Tom Ford, who said, “Shorts should only be worn on the tennis court or on the beach” and cultural critic Fran Lebowitz, who said in 2015 that seeing men in public wearing shorts is “disgusting” and “repulsive.”

“Men never wore shorts when I was young. There are few things I would rather see less, to tell you the truth. I’d just as soon see someone coming toward me with a hand grenade,” said Lebowitz, author of several books on style and urban culture and who is considered one of the epitomes of New York cool. “To have to sit next to grown men on the subway in the summer, and they’re wearing shorts? It’s repulsive. They look ridiculous, like children, and I can’t take them seriously.”