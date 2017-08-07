‘Somebody needs to just rein him in’: Arizona Trump voters turning on president as his agenda collapses

Tom Boggioni 07 Aug 2017 at 19:23 ET

In a CNN report on changing attitudes towards President Donald Trump after just six months in office, Arizona conservatives are already giving up on the president for failing to fulfill his campaign promises.

CNN was allowed to sit on on focus groups held in Phoenix last week by the Democratic super PAC Priorities USA, where some Trump voters stated that have no intention of voting for the president should he run for reelection in 2020.

“I loved him because he was different, and I thought that he really was going to do a lot of change — good changes. I hated Obama, so I was ready for a change,” one Republican voter stated before adding that she has already run out of patience with Trump after only six months.

“Whether it’s the tweets or just some of the things — like the thing he just said about the cops. Somebody needs to just rein him in,” she continued . “Before I felt like he could do it all, and now — if somebody could just control him a little bit.”

What could be concerning to Trump, who based his campaign on populism, is the belief now that he is no different that any other Republican who is already in the pocket of big business.

According to the report, Republican voters believe, “Trump’s allegiances aren’t with the middle class. Nine in 10 said he sides with corporations over regular people. Everyone in this focus group said congressional Republicans side with corporations, as well, while eight of the 10 said Democrats side with corporations.”

Trump was also criticized for making a big show about stopping jobs from being outsourced to other countries — particularly in the case of Carrier Corporation — only to see the jobs go to Mexico a few months later.

“There shouldn’t be any outsourcing. I thought we were going to turn the faucet off,” one Republican voter said.