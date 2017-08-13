‘The alt-right is a terrorist movement’: Ex-Bush ethics czar blasts Trump administration’s support of racists

Former ethics lawyer to Pres. George W. Bush Richard Painter (Screen capture)

During a segment of a special MSNBC broadcast featuring Joy Reid, former ethics czar to President George W. Bush Richard Painter blasted President Donald Trump’s stubborn refusal to denounce white supremacists and his attempt to equally blame the left for the violence that killed a 32-year-old woman in Charlottesville, VA.

“What this is all about is not the National Socialists or the Ku Klux Klan,” Painter said. “This is an umbrella organization or movement called the alt-right and the alt-right is a terrorist movement.”

He went on, “And that’s what we have seen: deaths today in Charlottesville because of the alt-right terrorist movement. It was given a platform by Steve Bannon at Breitbart News and the Trump administration needs to remove from the federal government anyone who has had any association with this so-called alt-right movement.”

“People are dying because of it,” Painter said. “It’s a threat to our national security and these people need to be out.”

Painter has been a gadfly on the Trump administration, saying that people like White House aides Sebastian Gorka and Steve Bannon are dangerous right-wing ideologues.

Watch the video, embedded below: