Trump blames Obama again for Russian hacking — but still refuses to do anything about it

Sarah K. Burris

15 Aug 2017 at 07:11 ET                   
Former President Barack Obama and President Donald Trump (Composite / Rawstory)

President Donald Trump got the digest of a recent Politico report from Fox News Tuesday morning. In a tweet responding to Fox, Trump concluded that Obama didn’t want to anger Russian President Vladimir Putin.

This isn’t the first time Trump has alleged that Obama knew about Russia concerns. In July, Trump had a Twitter meltdown in which he claimed, “Fake News said 17 intel agencies when actually 4 (had to apologize). Why did Obama do NOTHING when he had info before election?”

The 17 intelligence agencies refers back to those who agree that Russia meddled in the 2016 election. There were indeed 17, not four, as Trump claimed.

