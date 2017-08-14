Trump ‘seriously considering’ pardon for ‘birther’ pal Sheriff Arpaio

Joe Arpaio (Photo: Gage Skidmore/Wikipedia)

President Donald Trump’s first pardon might go to former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio.

A Fox News exclusive with Trump revealed the president is pondering the option.

“I am seriously considering a pardon for Sheriff Arpaio,” Trump told Fox News Sunday. “He has done a lot in the fight against illegal immigration. He’s a great American patriot and I hate to see what has happened to him.”

The Arizona sheriff was voted out of office in November, and was convicted of criminal contempt after he defied a state judge’s order to stop traffic patrols of assumed undocumented immigrants. Arpaio was an early supporter of Trump’s and frequently accompanied him at rallies.

Arpaio is scheduled to be sentenced Oct. 5 and could earn as much as six months in jail, though few think he’ll actually serve it given his advanced age and lack of a criminal record.

He’s already been caught begging for money to navigate his legal fees now that he’s no longer in office. Arpaio’s actions has already cost the county $13 million in anticipated settlements to lawsuits from individuals suing the department. Arpaio’s legal fees was reported to have exceeded $50 million in Sept. 2016.

Arpaio lost his election due to Republicans who also voted for Trump.