Trump touts employment numbers in Charlottesville violence address — then flees questions about white nationalists

Following the violence in Charlottesville that has claimed at least one life, President Donald Trump refused to condemn the white supremacists attending the “Unite the Right” rally.

“We love our God, we love our flag, we’re proud of our country, we’re proud of who we are,” Trump claimed. “So, we want to get this situation straightened out in Charlottesville and we want to study it and we want to see what we’re doing wrong as a country where things like this can happen.”

Trump also called on citizens to be loyal to his government.

“My administration is restoring the sacred bonds of loyalty between this nation and its citizens, but our citizens must also restore the bonds of trust and loyalty between one another,” Trump suggested. “We must love each other, respect each other and cherish our history and our future together. So important. We have to respect each other. Ideally, we have to love each other.”

Trump then talked about the Veterans Administration and touting unemployment numbers.

Although Trump had personally billed the event as a press conference he fled the room as soon as reporters asked question.

“Do you want the support of these white nationalists groups who say they support you, Mr. President?” one reporter shouted.

“Mr. President, have you denounced them strongly enough?” the reporter follow-ed.

“A car plowing into a group of people, would you call that terrorism, sir?” another reporter asked.

Trump ignored the questions and fled the room.

Pres Trump did not take questions today as reporters asked if he disclaims the support of white nationalists. pic.twitter.com/7bFMGkzNsr — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) August 12, 2017

The pool reporters with @POTUS shouted questions on white nationalists, whether this is terror, etc. No response. — Hallie Jackson (@HallieJackson) August 12, 2017

"He heard the words 'white nationalist' and kept walking out of the room." @KellyO on @MSNBC. — Hallie Jackson (@HallieJackson) August 12, 2017

White House has called a travel-photo lid, which means any further comments from the president tonight would likely come on this website — Jennifer Epstein (@jeneps) August 12, 2017

Watch: