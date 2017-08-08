Trump tweets out Fox report based on classified leaks — which his UN ambassador claims endangers Americans

President Donald Trump on Tuesday tweeted out a Fox News story that was based on anonymous sources and that contained classified information about North Korean missile movements.

The story — headlined “US spy satellites detect North Korea moving anti-ship cruise missiles to patrol boat” — featured quotes from unnamed intelligence sources who said that Pyongyang’s willingness to move these missiles into position “does not bode well for hopes of de-escalating tensions on the [Korean] peninsula.”

“The latest moves by Pyongyang point to a likely missile test in the days ahead or it could be a defense measure should the U.S. Navy dispatch more warships to the Korean peninsula,” the report claimed.

U.S. spy satellites detect North Korea moving anti-ship cruise missiles to patrol boat https://t.co/BPFXsLffgy — FOX & friends (@foxandfriends) August 8, 2017

However, just hours after Trump retweeted the story, United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley slammed the leaking of this information and said it put America’s national security at risk.

Per ABC News’ Rick Klein, Haley said that the report contained “classified” information and “is putting Americans in danger.”

Trump Tweets Fox News story. Haley says story contains "classified" info and "is putting Americans in danger." — Rick Klein (@rickklein) August 8, 2017

Haley also refused to confirm or deny the contents of the Fox report, as she said she would not publicly discuss classified information.