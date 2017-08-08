WATCH: Alan Dershowitz blows up on MSNBC when called out on ‘racial’ grand jury comments

Ari Melber, Alan Dershowitz -- MSNBC screengrab

Appearing with MSNBC host Ari Melber, former law professor and attorney Alan Dershowitz grew aggravated when asked to defend his comments about the “racial composition” of the D.C. grand jury looking at President Donald Trump.

Last week, during a radio interview, Dershowitz commented “The District of Columbia, which is always solidly Democratic and has an ethnic and racial composition that might be very unfavorable to the Trump Administration.”

Pressed on his comments, Dershowitz told Melber that “demography matters,” before stating that the MSNBC host was “deliberately distorting” his words.

“If the ultimate jury for a potential indictment has not been selected yet, and the grand jury is secret, and nobody knows the race of either of those potential groups, how is race relevant?” Melber asked.

Dershowitz attempted to make the point that jury pools in D.C. and Virginia, would be demographically different.

Pressed again by Melber over his comments, Dershowitz shot back, “I am not making a controversial point. You’re trying to make it controversial.”

“You have no idea why I’m trying to ask you a question or not, and you’re sidetracking by suggesting my question is in pursuit of controversy,” Melber responded.

After some back and forth, Melber asked Dershowitz, “Have you provided any formal counsel to Donald Trump or his aides or accepted any money or would you consider providing counsel to them?”

Dershowitz replied, “Please don’t try to insult my integrity.”

Watch the video below via MSNBC: