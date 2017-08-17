‘We are deeply troubled’: Ivanka and Jared’s rabbis blast Trump’s Charlottesville response

Noor Al-Sibai 16 Aug 2017 at 21:15 ET

Ivanka Trump or her husband, Jared Kushner, haven’t officially commented on President Donald Trump’s view of neo-Nazi violence — but their respective rabbis have.

As reported by New York Magazine, the rabbis of Ivanka and Kushner’s Congregation Kehilath Jeshurun sent a letter to their longtime synagogue condemning President Donald Trump’s response.

“While we always avoid politics, we are deeply troubled by the moral equivalency and equivocation President Trump has offered in his response to this act of violence,” a joint statement by Rabbi Emeritus Haskel Lookstein (who NY Magazine noted oversaw Ivanka’s conversion) and succeeding Rabbis Chaim Steinmetz and Elie Weinstock reads.

They also cite the murder of Heather Heyer by James Fields, Jr. in prompting their response.

“On the day of the funeral of Heather Heyer, the 32 year old woman who was murdered by a vicious, white supremacist, neo-Nazi, we are all shaken by this human tragedy and all the horrible scenes from last Saturday’s riot in Charlottesville and the frightening message and fallout that have consumed us since then,” the statement reads. “We condemn the monstrous act of murder that took the life of Heather Heyer.”

Kushner and Ivanka, along with other Jewish members of Trump’s inner circle, have yet to responsd to Trump’s bizarre press conference on Tuesday where he claimed there were “fine people” marching alongside the “bad” neo-Nazis and klansmen in Charlottesville over the weekend.

On Sunday, the day after the rally and attack that resulted in Heyer’s death and the injuries of 19 others, Ivanka tweeted “there should be no place in society for racism, white supremacy and neo-Nazis.”