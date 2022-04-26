Did Jared Kushner take bribes? This professor thinks so

During a Bulwark "Beg to Differ" podcast, a University of Illinois political science professor made his case that a series of events during Jared Kushner's tenure serving former president Donald Trump indicate that he was passing government information to Middle Eastern despots and benefited financially for it.
In blunter terms, Nicholas Grossman accused the husband of Ivanka Trump of taking bribes and said an investigation is warranted, saying of Kushner's activities while working in the White House, "I don’t know if I’ve ever seen something so corrupt."
Grossman began by noting that Kushner "could not pass his security clearance applications because of concerning foreign ties," but, nonetheless was allowed access by Donald Trump.
According to the academic, "it’s legal, but it’s really not good for the country. And the way that we saw it was not good for the country is that Kushner became a prominent consumer of U.S. intelligence—of things that didn’t even pertain to foreign policy he was working on—and he ran a sort of shadow foreign policy going around the State Department and the Defense Department."
Stating that Kushner, in his White House capacity, "quite possibly gave" Mohammed bin Salman "some classified U.S. intelligence," Grossman explained, "the next day, after [Kushner and MBS] had stayed up all night together, there was a big purge, a lot of Saudi arrests and consolidation of power and kind of generational turnover within Saudi Arabia."
"The U.S. also, in part thanks to Kushner, transferred some nuclear technology to Saudi Arabia, that went around Congress and might not be totally legal," he claimed. "It also helped cover up MBS’s murder of Jamal Khashoggi, the Washington Post journalist... I don’t know how much it is a ‘thank you’ for past services rendered, or it is a down payment on the possibility that he’ll get back into power and future services rendered. But this is some of the biggest corruption that I think we’ve seen in U.S. history."
All of this, he pointed out, was done in the shadow of a Qatari company bailing out his "terrible real estate investment at 666 Fifth Avenue."
That bail-out, combined with Kushner now being the recipient of a $2 billion investment by the Saudi government in his new untested business endeavor, deserves scrutiny, Grossman maintained.
"I don’t know if it is so many things going on—the war and COVID and all the other problems—or if it is that there’s so much corruption from the Trump administration, or if people are just kind of fed up with it or exhausted by it, but it is not getting nearly the attention that it deserves," he wrote before accusing, "I don’t know if I’ve ever seen something so corrupt, and it changed U.S. policy in real detrimental ways. Part of the reason why U.S. policy is in trouble with Iran now is because Kushner took bribes to change it."
