‘10x larger than Chernobyl’: Ukrainians issue dire warning as Russia ignites Europe’s largest nuclear plant

This was the third time this cycle McConnell has failed at recruiting a GOP governor to run for Senate, which is currently split 50-50, with Vice President Kamal Harris casting tie-breaking votes. McConnell also failed at recruiting Govs. Chris Sununu (R-NH) and Larry Hogan (R-MD).

"Taken together, the rejections illustrate the difficulty Senate Republicans are having in trying to lure mainstream conservative governors to serve in a party still shadowed by Mr. Trump and in a polarized capital that can offer less policymaking opportunity than statehouses," the newspaper reported.

But Trump saw the development as good news.

"Governor Doug Ducey of Arizona saw the big Primary numbers in Texas, where 'Trump Endorsements' went 33 wins and 0 loses, and he said, knowing I would never endorse him, 'No thanks, I am not going to run for Senate!' Smart move, Doug—there’s no room for RINOs," Trump wrote in a statement emailed to reporters.

"MAGA will never accept RINO Governor Doug Ducey of Arizona running for the U.S. Senate—So save your time, money, and energy, Mitch!" Trump warned in February.

READ MORE: 'Sign of weakness': Former Trump official tells CNN that Putin's army has shown itself 'pretty incapable'

That came after a January message when Trump wrote, "Rumors are that Doug Ducey, the weak RINO Governor from Arizona, is being pushed by Old Crow Mitch McConnell to run for the U.S. Senate. He will never have my endorsement or the support of MAGA Nation!"

Democrats are only defending 14 Senate seats in the midterms, while Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) and his National Senatorial Campaign Committee are defending 21 seats.