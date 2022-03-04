‘10x larger than Chernobyl’: Ukrainians issue dire warning as Russia ignites Europe’s largest nuclear plant

Shutterstock.
Russian troops invading Ukraine have reportedly set fire to the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Station in Enerhodar, Ukraine.
On Thursday, the Associated Press reported Russian troops were shelling the nuclear plant, per a spokesperson for the power station.
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) \u2014 Plant spokesman says Russian troops have begun shelling Europe's largest nuclear power station in Ukraine.— Zeke Miller (@Zeke Miller) 1646352435
Reuters reported that the mayor of the nearby town reported the plant was burning.
March 4 (Reuters) - The Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine, the largest of its kind in Europe, was on fire early on Friday after an attack by Russian troops, the mayor of the nearby town of Energodar said.— Idrees Ali (@Idrees Ali) 1646352735
Belarusian media outlet Nexta posted video that reportedly documented the shelling.
Surveillance cameras captured moments of the shelling of the #Zaporizhzhia NPPpic.twitter.com/ZNLX4pZeXI— NEXTA (@NEXTA) 1646353158
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba warned the explosion could be "ten times worse than Chernobyl."
Russian army is firing from all sides upon Zaporizhzhia NPP, the largest nuclear power plant in Europe. Fire has already broke out. If it blows up, it will be 10 times larger than Chornobyl! Russians must IMMEDIATELY cease the fire, allow firefighters, establish a security zone!— Dmytro Kuleba (@Dmytro Kuleba) 1646354070
There are reports of elevated radiation levels:
Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal called on the West to close the skies over the country\u2019s nuclear plants as fighting intensified. \u201cIt is a question of the security of the whole world!\u201d he said.— Meg Kinnard (@Meg Kinnard) 1646355191