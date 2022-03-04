‘10x larger than Chernobyl’: Ukrainians issue dire warning as Russia ignites Europe’s largest nuclear plant
Russian troops invading Ukraine have reportedly set fire to the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Station in Enerhodar, Ukraine.

On Thursday, the Associated Press reported Russian troops were shelling the nuclear plant, per a spokesperson for the power station.

Reuters reported that the mayor of the nearby town reported the plant was burning.

Belarusian media outlet Nexta posted video that reportedly documented the shelling.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba warned the explosion could be "ten times worse than Chernobyl."

There are reports of elevated radiation levels:

