MAGA supporters have plan to get Trump elected even if he's kicked off ballot: report

Supporters of Donald Trump are mobilizing a plan to get him elected as president even if states successfully use the 14th Amendment to get him removed from the ballot, Newsweek reported Tuesday.

The amendment could potentially block Trump from running because it bars anyone from seeking the presidency if they conspire to overthrow the government. Several states have said they are considering using it, though the chances of him being removed are considered slim.

As Newsweek points out, numerous Trump supporters took to X (formerly Twitter) to voice their support for a campaign to vote for Trump as a write-in candidate.

"A lot of Americans will write in Trump if he is illegally removed off the ballot," Trump supporter Charles Downs wrote. "That being said, it’s more likely than not SCOTUS will block efforts to kick Trump off the ballot. In America the people, not the Deep State, choose the president."

"If Trump is removed from the ballot, I will write him in," wrote Amy Kremer.

Failed Georgia gubernatorial candidate Kandiss Talyor also voiced support for the plan.

Speaking to Newsweek, former federal prosecutor Adam Kamenstein said that the 14th Amendment option is plausible, but unlikely to be utilized.

"Like all legal arguments, its practical application rests on the common acceptance of certain facts," he said. "We don't have that here, today, where facts and truth vary depending on one's political point of view. Even if everyone agreed on the underlying Constitutional scholarship, we would never see agreement on the facts to which it must be applied. So, no matter how compelling the legal scholarship, it is unlikely to gain broad acceptance."