'We have literally attacked': Right-wingers briefly shut down DC-area highway on July 4th

Traffic jam cars (Shutterstock)
A convoy of right-wing activists blocked several lanes of Interstate 95 near Washington, D.C., as part of a July 4 demonstration.
The anti-vaccine group the 1776 Restoration Movement, previously called The People's Convoy, blocked three lanes in each direction for about 30 minutes on Monday morning, in defiance of police threats to arrest anyone who obstructed I-95, reported The Daily Beast.
“We have literally attacked 270 into Washington, D.C., 7 [sic] into Washington D.C., 95 north into Washington, D.C. and 95 south into Washington, D.C.—all with relatively the same amount of time," said group leader David “Santa” Riddell.
\u201cA reminder they're out there today. This convoy was slowly passing Newington on I-95N at 8:50 a.m. This group is now approaching I-66 heading north on the west side of the Beltway. #traffic #vatraffic\u201d— Dave Statter (@Dave Statter) 1656940002