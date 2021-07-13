COVID outbreak linked to Ohio church retreat with more than 800 attendees: report
On Monday, Axios reported that public health officials in Ohio have traced a COVID-19 outbreak to a church retreat in Camp Chautauqua, attended by hundreds of people from multiple states.

"The church retreat at Camp Chautauqua, Ohio, was attended by more than 800 people and churches from 'Ohio, Kentucky, Illinois and Indiana,' per the county health department statement," reported Axios's Ivana Saric. "At least 30 COVID-19 cases have been identified among attendees in Ohio and Kentucky. Of note: The camp and event organizers didn't respond to public health officials for several days after the initial cases were identified and haven't provided contact information for the other attendees, the statement added."

This news comes just as another COVID-19 outbreak was linked to the Southern Baptist Convention gathering in Tennessee.

Churches, being large, routine gathering places afforded special treatment under the law, have been a frequent vector of spread for COVID-19. Complicating matters, some pastors have urged their congregants not to be vaccinated, and a number of religious leaders are reportedly scared of being rejected if they come out with a pro-science stance on vaccines.

