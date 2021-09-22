Tennessee doctor on GOP governor's COVID task force reveals to CNN that they haven't met in over a year

Dr. Sara Cross, a Tennessee-based infectious disease specialist, surprised CNN's Victor Blackwell on Wednesday when she revealed that GOP Gov. Bill Lee's COVID-19 task force hasn't met in more than a year.

During an interview, Blackwell asked her if she has been the "lone voice" on the task force willing to push the governor and other state officials to take the COVID-19 pandemic seriously.

"The governor's task force has not met since the summer of 2020," she said. "So it is very difficult to say if I am the lone voice."

Cross then went on to detail why she has become more vocal in opposing some of the governor's policies.

"I have been speaking up recently because I'm very worried about the executive order that the governor issued allowing parents to opt out of the mask mandates in schools," she said. "And I have continued to speak out because I feel that people in the state of Tennessee are being put in harm's way with some of these recommendations that have been made... I feel that being against a vaccine mandate is even putting people in harm's way."

Watch the full interview below.





