Conservative's Big Lie 'documentary' shredded by reviewer: 'A 90-minute safe space for MAGA snowflakes'

On Thursday, writing for The Daily Beast, opinion editor Anthony Fisher tore into far-right filmmaker Dinesh D'Souza's latest project, "2000 Mules," which alleges with no evidence whatsoever that hundreds of thousands of ballots were illegally collected by "ballot mules" in the 2020 presidential election.

"Surveillance footage of people taking selfies after dropping their votes in dropboxes is presented as 'A-ha!' evidence — while ignoring the fact that people taking voter selfies was a mundanely common thing to do in 2020 (and for quite a few years prior)," wrote Fisher. "Video clips of people dropping off a few ballots are presented as unimpeachable evidence of voter fraud, even though dropping ballots for family members was also common. And despite the repeated claims by the 'experts' that they’ve tracked literally thousands of vote-dropping 'mules' — not a single one of these supposed professional voter fraud foot soldiers is shown on screen making more than one drop."

As Fisher noted, even D'Souza acknowledges that these pieces of "evidence" don't actually prove anything illegal happened.

D'Souza, who was famously pardoned by former President Donald Trump of campaign finance crimes he pleaded guilty to, has publicly complained that various right-wing media figures have not done anything to promote his project. And there's a clear reason for that, wrote Fisher.

"Even a Trump-supporting right-wing firebreather like Ben Shapiro can’t bring himself to say D’Souza made a persuasive case with 2000 Mules, because the film’s central thesis simply isn’t backed by any supporting evidence — much less an overwhelming amount of verifiable, unimpeachable data," wrote Fisher. "There’s no reason to watch 2000 Mules, unless you really are looking to be well-equipped to argue with your MAGA relatives at Thanksgiving. The film isn’t meant to persuade anyone, it’s meant to reinforce the already passionate certainty in people who believe in something that simply does not exist."

"It is a vile piece of agit-prop, pushing a falsehood that could very well tear our country apart," concluded Fisher. "It’s also a very stupid movie, packaged as smart, fearless muckraking. In a sense, it’s a 90-minute safe space for MAGA snowflakes who can’t accept the fact that their hero is a loser."

