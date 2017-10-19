Amb. Haley pours cold water on Trump’s pledge to ‘terminate’ NAFTA: ‘We would have done it already’

Donald Trump and Nikki Haley (Wikimedia Commons)

U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley on Thursday refuted a key pledge from Donald Trump to “terminate” the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) if the terms of the deal can’t be “renegotiated” to the president’s satisfaction.

Speaking at the Spirit of Liberty forum at the George W. Bush Presidential Center alongside former secretaries of state Madeleine Albright and Condoleezza Rice, Haley insisted, “I don’t see us tearing up any deals.”

“If that was the case, we would have done it already,” she added.

Haley’s comment is at odds with Trump, who just last week floated terminating NAFTA during a state visit with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

“I’ve been opposed to NAFTA for a long time in terms of the fairness of NAFTA,” Trump said.

“I said we’ll renegotiate,” he continued. “I think Justin understands this, if we can’t make a deal it’ll be terminated and it will be fine.”

Tuesday, the Washington Post reported on a two-page internal document circulated by director of the White House Office of Trade and Manufacturing Policy Peter Navarro. The memo blamed NAFTA for, among other things, “increased welfare payments,” “increased spousal abuse,” “higher abortion rate,” and “lower fertility rate.”