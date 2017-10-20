BUSTED: Newly surfaced video from 2015 proves Kelly’s smear of Rep. Wilson was wrong on the facts

Rep. Frederica Wilson (MSNBC)

A newly surfaced video of Rep. Frederica Wilson (D-FL) talking at the dedication ceremony of a new FBI building shows that White House Chief of Staff John Kelly was wrong when he accused her of not paying proper respects to two fallen FBI agents.

During a White House press briefing on Thursday, Kelly described how Wilson boasted about her work securing the money for the Miramar FBI building, which was dedicated to two slain agents who died during a 1986 shootout. After boasting about getting the money for the building, Kelly said, Wilson simply sat down, leaving many people in the room “stunned.”

However, a new video posted by the Sun-Sentinel shows that Kelly did not tell the entire story about Wilson’s speech.

Although Wilson did tell the audience the story of how she and other colleagues in Congress — including then-House Speaker John Boehner and Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) — worked to get quick funding for the building, she did not simply sit down afterward.

Rather, she paid tribute to the two FBI agents who were killed, while describing them as brave individuals who “died valiantly.” She then encouraged all men and women in the room who worked in law enforcement to stand up so that they could be recognized and applauded by the crowd.

“Stand up!” she said. “We are proud of you!”

