Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

‘Can’t wait to stab your neck’: Racist Trump supporter terrorizes CNN’s Don Lemon with death threats

Roxanne Cooper

26 Oct 2017 at 04:56 ET                   
Don Lemon (Photo: Screen capture)

Don Lemon received multiple messages from a self-proclaimed white nationalist who threatened the CNN host with racist and disturbing tweets, according to a story filed by TMZ.

Lemon has contacted the NYPD about the disturbing tweets and, as TMZ also notes, an investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made.

One message the host received read, “Fuck you n***** can’t wait to stab your neck,” while another said, “U r a pile of rotting Dogshit,racist,communist, socialist, Liberal moron asshole,i will find u U will pay.ill see u real soon…”

The alleged tweeter is also a vehement Trump supporter.

Lemon, an extremely vocal critic of President Donald Trump, made headlines earlier this week for reading an emotional on-air letter that criticized the President’s treatment of Sgt. La David Johnson’s widow in the wake of her husband’s death in Niger.

About the Author
Roxanne Cooper is the publisher of Raw Story. She has 20+ years experience in media management, marketing, and advertising and has held positions with AlterNet, the Association of Alternative Newsweeklies, LA Weekly, San Francisco Bay Guardian, and Stars & Stripes. From 2004-2008, Roxanne published the popular political blog Rox Populi. She lives in San Francisco and you can follow her on Twitter at @AlterRox.
Next on Raw Story >
Los Angeles police are arresting people for speaking 20 seconds over their allotted time at city meetings
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+