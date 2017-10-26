‘Can’t wait to stab your neck’: Racist Trump supporter terrorizes CNN’s Don Lemon with death threats

Don Lemon (Photo: Screen capture)

Don Lemon received multiple messages from a self-proclaimed white nationalist who threatened the CNN host with racist and disturbing tweets, according to a story filed by TMZ.

Lemon has contacted the NYPD about the disturbing tweets and, as TMZ also notes, an investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made.

One message the host received read, “Fuck you n***** can’t wait to stab your neck,” while another said, “U r a pile of rotting Dogshit,racist,communist, socialist, Liberal moron asshole,i will find u U will pay.ill see u real soon…”

The alleged tweeter is also a vehement Trump supporter.

Lemon, an extremely vocal critic of President Donald Trump, made headlines earlier this week for reading an emotional on-air letter that criticized the President’s treatment of Sgt. La David Johnson’s widow in the wake of her husband’s death in Niger.