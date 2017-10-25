Colbert: Civilization would collapse if Obama talked like Trump and ‘we’d be fighting over feral cat meat’

Stephen Colbert mimics President Donald Trump bragging about his mental prowess.

President Donald Trump may be feeling insecure after Stephen Colbert ruthlessly mocked statements made at an impromptu outdoor press conference as Trump left the White House to travel to a Dallas fundraiser.

During his opening monologue on “The Late Show” Colbert noted the pride apparent as Trump claimed he did not forget the name of Sgt. La David Johnson, one of the Americans killed in Niger.

“Remember when Barack Obama would go on TV to brag about being able to read a name off a chart?” Colbert jokingly asked. “I don’t remember that, did that happen?”

“Keep in mind, if Barack Obama ever held a press conference like this one, the Dow would be at 0 and we’d all be fighting over feral cat meat,” Colbert suggested.

Colbert then played a clip of Trump bragging he remembered the name, not because he was reading it off of a chart in front of him, but because he, “has one of the great memories of all time.”

The funnyman mimicked the gesture Trump made of pointing to his temple while making the boast, then remarked, “he remembered to put on his hair today.”

Watch Stephen Colbert on Donald Trump’s Wednesday press conference: