Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Devin Nunes wants to bring Democrats and FBI officials to Congress for questioning as early as this week

Noor Al-Sibai

31 Oct 2017 at 20:41 ET                   
Rep. Devin Nunes (Photo: Screen capture)

Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA), the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee who claimed he was “recusing” himself from the Russia investigation only to go lone wolf earlier this year, is making more moves to pin the infamous “golden showers” dossier on Democrats.

According to The Washington Post‘s Robert Costa, Nunes “is ramping up efforts to bring FBI officials and Dems to Hill,” and Republicans briefed on the chairman’s moves learned that “invites and possible subpoenas coming this week.”

Nunes appears to be launching his own Russia investigation that targets former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton. Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA), another Californian member of the House Intelligence Committee, accused Nunes of “trying to undermine” investigations into Russia’s election interference and potential collusion between the Kremlin and President Donald Trump conducted by both houses of Congress, the FBI and special counsel Robert Mueller.

The intelligence committee chairman has long had it out for Fusion GPS, the research firm that published the “golden showers” dossier. The company’s lawyers allege that Nunes is trying to “destroy” their firm to punish them for publishing information that incriminates or defames Trump. Nunes personally issued subpoenas to Fusion without the input of Democrats on the committee, as members like Swalwell allege.

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Trump ‘listened with interest’ at Papadopolous’ pitch for campaign meeting with Putin: report
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+