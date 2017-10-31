Devin Nunes wants to bring Democrats and FBI officials to Congress for questioning as early as this week

Rep. Devin Nunes (Photo: Screen capture)

Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA), the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee who claimed he was “recusing” himself from the Russia investigation only to go lone wolf earlier this year, is making more moves to pin the infamous “golden showers” dossier on Democrats.

According to The Washington Post‘s Robert Costa, Nunes “is ramping up efforts to bring FBI officials and Dems to Hill,” and Republicans briefed on the chairman’s moves learned that “invites and possible subpoenas coming this week.”

Nunes is ramping up efforts to bring FBI officials and Dems to Hill. Invites and possible subpoenas coming this week, per Rs briefed — Robert Costa (@costareports) October 31, 2017

Nunes appears to be launching his own Russia investigation that targets former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton. Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA), another Californian member of the House Intelligence Committee, accused Nunes of “trying to undermine” investigations into Russia’s election interference and potential collusion between the Kremlin and President Donald Trump conducted by both houses of Congress, the FBI and special counsel Robert Mueller.

The intelligence committee chairman has long had it out for Fusion GPS, the research firm that published the “golden showers” dossier. The company’s lawyers allege that Nunes is trying to “destroy” their firm to punish them for publishing information that incriminates or defames Trump. Nunes personally issued subpoenas to Fusion without the input of Democrats on the committee, as members like Swalwell allege.