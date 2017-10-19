Quantcast
Facebook, Trump News, U.S. News
‘Dozens, if not hundreds’ of Russian troll farms are still operating in the U.S. right now: report
19 Oct 2017 at 17:06 ET
Russian troll farms are not necessarily a thing of the past, a new report reveals.

According to McClatchy, “dozens, if not hundreds of troll networks” run by Russian operatives — many of which appear to be operating out of other countries like Albania, Cyprus and Macedonia — are still operating in the US, Michael Carpenter, an ex-Obama Defense Department official specializing in Russia, told the news network.

These revelations come from a Russian-language report published on Tuesday that exposed the existence of what may be the largest “troll farm” yet — a St. Petersburg outfit where “80 to 90 employees devoted their time solely to posing as Americans and trying to lure U.S. citizens to interact with them.”

