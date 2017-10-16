Firm behind explosive Trump-Russia dossier blasts Devin Nunes — and refuses to comply with his subpoena

Rep. Devin Nunes (Photo: Screen capture)

The co-founders of the opposition research firm that produced the infamous Trump-Russia dossier will invoke their constitutional rights to refuse to testify before the House Intelligence Committee.

Attorneys for Glenn Simpson, Thomas Catan and Peter Fritsch — co-founders of Fusion GPS — will not comply with a subpoena issued by committee chair Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) in the congressional probe, reported Business Insider.

“We cannot in good conscience do anything but advise our clients to stand on their constitutional privileges, the attorney work product doctrine and contractual obligations,” wrote Fusion GPS counsel Josh Levy to Nunes.

Levy argue that testifying would violate the First Amendment rights on the co-founders and would chill any political candidate from conducting confidential opposition research during an election.

The attorney said the three men would invoke their Fifth Amendment rights if they were compelled to testify.

The Senate Judiciary Committee interviewed Simpson in a closed session for about 10 hours this summer, and the panel is considering whether to release a transcript of that.

Fusion GPS has been cooperating with the Senate Intelligence Committee since July, their attorney said.

Levy argued that Nunes, who stepped aside from the Russia probe in early April after briefing Trump and reporters on classified intelligence, had violated his recusal and undermined the legitimacy of the investigation by issuing the subpoenas.

“Based on this Committee’s bad faith interactions with the undersigned counsel and its pattern of unprofessional conduct exhibited during different points throughout this investigation, you have left us with no choice but to advise our clients to assert their privileges in the face of these subpoenas,” Levy wrote.

Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA), a member of the House Intelligence Committee, said only House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) could preserve the panel’s Russian investigation from Nunes’ actions.