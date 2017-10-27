First charges have been filed in Bob Mueller investigations — arrests expected Monday

Robert Mueller in the Oval Office on July 20, 2012. (Photo by Pete Souza.)

CNN reported Friday that special counsel Bob Mueller and a grand jury is filing charges against individuals and is seeking to obtain arrest warrants.

The individuals may not yet have been notified, and as such CNN was not able to release any names. However, arrests are expected Monday.

Given that Attorney General Jeff Sessions has recused himself, Rod Rosenstein will be the person who must approve the warrants. It’s unclear if the Justice Department was aware this week that arrests were expected. However, many commentators assumed the White House’s attacks on Hillary Clinton were a distraction from something forthcoming.

CNN also reported that veteran prosecutor Andrew Weissmann was seen entering the Washington, D.C. federal court in which the grand jury hears testimony about the Russia investigation. Reporters witnessed a “flurry” of activity that was outside the norm.

Benjamin Wittes, a senior fellow at the Brookings Institute, noted in a Friday tweet that CNN’s source on the story was “sources briefed on the matter.” That would mean that some have been briefed on the situation. Mueller’s team would already be privy to such information. It’s unclear if Wittes is alleging the Department of the Attorney General or the White House.

Raw Story will bring you more as the story develops.